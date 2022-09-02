Volkswagen, Apple assembler Foxconn start factory bubbles on Chengdu lockdown

Chengdu is the biggest city to shut down since Shanghai's bruising two-month lockdown starting end-March. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
32 min ago

CHENGDU - Volkswagen and Foxconn Technology Group are keeping their workers on-site in their factories in Chengdu, after the Chinese metropolis locked down its 21 million residents to contain a Covid-19 outbreak.

The German automaker's factory, jointly operated with its local partner China FAW Group, entered a so-called closed loop system Thursday evening to maintain production, a company representative said on the phone Friday, without elaborating.

Foxconn, the largest assembler of Apple devices, is also adopting the method at its facility that makes iPads there, according to a person familiar with the decision.

First used during the Beijing Winter Olympics as a way of keeping athletes and support staff separate from the wider population, a closed loop, or factory bubble, is a China invention used to keep its economy running amid punishing efforts to stamp out Covid-19's spread.

Closed loops typically require workers to travel from on-site accommodation to the factory and back, strictly avoiding contacts with outsiders, and be tested regularly for Covid-19. Companies such as Tesla even kept their workers sleeping on the floor during the Shanghai lockdown earlier this year.

'Messy time'

While the loops have allowed some supply chains to continue operating amid lockdowns, they have also created problems of their own, like workers revolting over poor living and working conditions.

The system has also been unable to prevent widespread disruption to global supply chains from the strictures of "Covid Zero".

Mr Massimo Bagnasco, chair of the south-west China chapter of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, said government guidance is that a company can operate in a closed loop system if it is considered important to the community.

Also, businesses will have to assure the local authorities that they can successfully manage the loop in a way that will not pose a threat to public health.

"Yesterday was kind of a messy time," he said, adding a large majority of his members would not be able to operate under the loop system as they might not belong to a category viewed as fundamental to daily life.

"Everyone was trying to understand what they could do from an operational point of view of their business, as well from the individual point of view," he said.

Firms cut back

Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, is the biggest city to shut down since Shanghai's bruising two-month lockdown starting end-March. It also functions as a manufacturing hub in south-western China for companies that include Geely Automobile Holdings and Toyota Motor.

Volvo Car's Sichuan plant, now under the parent group of Geely, has suspended production due to the lockdown.

Hitachi's two Chengdu plants that manufacture elevators and escalators are operating at reduced rates due to an order from the authorities, Mr Ryuhei Tanaka, a spokesman for the Japanese company said by phone.

More On This Topic
China's economy faces more damage as megacity Chengdu locks down
Chengdu locks down 21.2m people as Chinese cities battle Covid-19

The entire city of Chengdu will undergo four days of mass testing starting Thursday evening.

The extent of the economic dislocation depends on the duration of the lockdown, which city officials have not yet disclosed.

China's economy is bracing for more pain as the city, which has been just hit by severe drought and floods in recent weeks, makes up 1.7 per cent of China's national gross domestic product. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
A tale of three cities: How Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong fight Covid-19
China's ‘zero-Covid-19’ policy and easing of travel curbs causing confusion, frustration
Related Stories
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study
'I caught Covid-19 three times': S'poreans reinfected with virus see milder symptoms
Animal market in Wuhan was epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic, say two new studies
Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery
Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe
As Omicron subvariants power a Covid-19 infection surge, world govts keep calm and carry on
askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?
You can get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, say health experts
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?
I proposed to my husband, married in Canada and caught Covid-19 on my honeymoon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top