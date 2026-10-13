Volcanic crater lake in eastern Japan draws crowds on reopening after 8-year closure

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The emerald-green Yugama crater lake on Mount Kusatsu-Shirane, which straddles Gunma and Nagano prefectures.

TOKYO – An emerald-green crater lake in eastern Japan drew crowds of tourists on Oct 13 as the surrounding area reopened for the first time in more than eight years following a reduction in the volcanic alert level.

The town of Kusatsu in Gunma Prefecture lifted entry restrictions to the area surrounding the Yugama crater lake on Mount Kusatsu-Shirane, which straddles Gunma and Nagano prefectures.

Visitors crowded the trails and observation deck to see the lake, while traffic jams formed on nearby roads.

Yoichi Takeshita, 59, who visited with his wife from Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo, said: “I heard the news that we can see Yugama after eight years and wanted to come. It was my first time seeing it, and I was struck by how beautiful it was.”

The restrictions had been in place since April 2018, when the Japan Meteorological Agency raised the volcano’s alert level to two, advising people not to approach the crater.

The agency lowered it in May 2026 to one, the lowest on its five-point scale, which still calls for awareness that the volcano is active.

The crater lake area will remain open until Nov 8 before closing for winter the following day. KYODO NEWS