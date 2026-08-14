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Volcanic alert level raised for Mount Aso in Japan’s Kumamoto; no links to July quake

Japan’s weather agency on Aug 14 raised the volcanic alert level for Mount Aso in Kumamoto prefecture to 3 on a five-point scale, calling for entry restrictions to the mountain.

TOKYO - Japan’s weather agency on Aug 14 raised the volcanic alert level for Mount Aso in Kumamoto prefecture on Kyushu Island to 3 on a five-point scale, calling for entry restrictions to the mountain.

It added that there was nothing to indicate that the heightened activity was related to a recent powerful quake that rattled the prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency cited intensifying volcanic tremors seen from around Aug 12 and a sharp rise in volcanic gas emissions, which exceeded 2,000 tons (1,814 tonnes) a day based on a field survey on Aug 14, as the reason for raising the alert from level 2.

Level 2 restricts access around the crater.

The agency warned that a possible eruption could affect an area within roughly 2km of the first crater of the 1,506m Mount Nakadake, one of the five peaks that make up Mount Aso.

The others are Mount Takadake, Mount Nekodake, Mount Eboshidake and Mount Kishimadake.

Mount Nakadake is located in the Aso Caldera, one of the world’s largest volcanic calderas.

Asked about the relationship with the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Kumamoto prefecture in south-western Japan on July 28, an agency official told a press conference: “There is no clear data showing that the quake led to an increase in volcanic activity.”

“We will continue to carefully monitor the situation,” the official said. KYODO NEWS