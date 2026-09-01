Visitor numbers to Japan’s Kumamoto Castle drop after quake reopening

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Tourism is a major driver in the regional economy of Kyushu, including Kumamoto.

TOKYO – Kumamoto Castle in south-western Japan is struggling to lure back visitors despite its reopening around two weeks after a recent powerful earthquake.

Between Aug 13 – the day the castle reopened after the 7.1-magnitude quake – and Aug 27, it saw 32,400 visitors, only about half the level seen in the same period in 2025, according to the Kumamoto city government.

Tourism is a major driver of the regional economy in Kyushu that includes Kumamoto, and the lasting impact of the quake has made local people worried.

The strong earthquake on July 28 caused stone walls in the castle’s compound to collapse at 40 locations. It came in the middle of work until fiscal 2052 to restore the castle following previous earthquakes in 2016.

It took about five years for the keep of the castle to be repaired following the 2016 quake.

“We had just recovered from (the impact of the quake) 10 years ago,” Tetsuya Taniguchi, manager of a shop near the castle. The shop, which sells products like ice cream, has seen its sales drop to about 20 per cent of the level prior to the earthquake.

Yui Takaoka, who works at a souvenir shop, expressed worry about cancellations during what would normally be a high season for school trips.

Some hope the government’s planned launch in October of a subsidy programme designed to reduce travel costs and spur tourism in Kyushu will attract visitors. A similar programme in the aftermath of the 2016 quakes helped revive tourism. KYODO NEWS