For Subscribers
News analysis
Virus fears creep into 'happiest place on earth'
China's zero-tolerance approach put to the test again as Disneyland closes for cleaning
In a country still pursuing a zero-tolerance policy on Covid-19, even the "happiest place on earth" is not spared.
A video clip widely circulated from Sunday showed dozens of medical workers dressed in white hazmat suits administering Covid-19 tests to visitors at Shanghai's Disneyland even as the theme park's nightly display of fireworks lit up the sky above the Enchanted Storybook Castle.