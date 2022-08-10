Virus cases in Tibet, Xinjiang a blow to tourism in China

BEIJING • China is imposing a new round of lockdowns as vacation hot spots become ensnared in its drive to suppress Covid-19, with parts of Tibet's capital shut down and thousands of tourists stuck on the tropical island of Hainan.

After going through most of the pandemic virtually virus-free, the mountainous region of Tibet reported an outbreak that rapidly grew from four to 22 cases on Monday, according to local authorities. Tibet's second-largest city of Shigatse was locked down for three days, CCTV reported, along with areas deemed mid and high-risk for the virus in Lhasa, the capital.

The crackdown in Tibet, which before Sunday had only a single Covid-19 case, in 2020, and has emerged as a popular vacation spot for Chinese visitors, comes as authorities try to stamp out a larger outbreak in Hainan, an island province in China's south known for its beaches and duty-free shopping.

China reported a total of 828 local infections on Monday, with 471 coming from Hainan. The national number has doubled since last Thursday.

At least four cities in Hainan have been locked down amid an outbreak that has grown to more than 1,500 cases since the first infections emerged at the start of this month. As at Saturday, some 25,000 tourists were stuck in hotels in the beach-side city of Sanya, with flights and other forms of transportation cancelled to help contain the spread.

Covid-19 clusters were also growing in Xinjiang province in China's west. Xinjiang's cases more than doubled in a day, with 146 infections reported on Monday amid an influx of tourists that had pushed hotel bookings to 95 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Local officials said the Xinjiang region averaged 980,000 visitors a day between July 30 and Aug 7 and more testing stations are being set up to service travellers and facilitate their departure if needed.

Frequent rounds of mass testing are now being undertaken to root out cases, in line with China's zero-tolerance policy.

The outbreaks are a severe blow to China's summer holiday tourism market, which was booming as major cities such as Shanghai eased domestic travel restrictions after containing Covid-19 earlier this year.

Flight searches in the first two weeks of July returned to pre-pandemic levels, while hotel inquiries rose to 70 per cent of 2019 levels, according to a report released by Trip.com.

Hainan is now bracing itself for a wave of cancellations, with major travel platforms including Trip.com helping tourists get refunds, according to the company.

It is also helping them get a 50 per cent cut on room rates while they are stranded.

In Sanya, one of the country's top 10 holiday destinations where demand for hotels and flights were exceeding pre-pandemic levels, some 30 Chinese airlines have introduced specific policies for ticket refunds or rebookings, local media including Caijing reported.

Hainan is working to achieve zero new community cases by Friday, officials said, which means eliminating infections found outside of the quarantine system.

That has typically been used as a benchmark throughout China for an easing of Covid-19 controls.

An outbreak in Shanghai earlier this year was brought under control by a hardline two-month lockdown that confined the financial hub's 25 million residents to their homes, only to now see cases continue to flare up in other regions.

