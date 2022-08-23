Virus cases in China highest since Shanghai lockdowns

BEIJING • China yesterday reported 1,824 new Covid-19 cases for Sunday as the country struggles to control its biggest outbreak since the Shanghai lockdown earlier this year.

The number of infections has surged to the highest in around three months, with tourist destinations worst hit among the current round of flare-ups. The southern island of Hainan reported 767 cases for Sunday, the most among all provinces.

The latest outbreaks are testing Beijing's zero-Covid-19 policy as the government seeks to strike a balance between containing the virus and maintaining economic growth.

Disruptions from potential lockdowns are a major uncertainty for the economy, which is also facing a property crisis, record-high youth unemployment and, more recently, severe drought.

China's Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, who visited Hainan last week, said the fight against Covid-19 in the province has reached a crucial stage and more testing needs to be done in areas seriously hit by the outbreak, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cities and counties with no infections also need to take preventive measures, said Madam Sun, who is also the nation's health czar.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong reported 6,513 new daily Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest number since March 31, as the authorities reopen facilities used during the height of the last outbreak to ease pressure on hospitals and other facilities.

There were 6,276 local cases and 237 brought in by travellers, health officials said at a briefing on Sunday.

The rising numbers, topping 6,000 for the past four days, are taxing the densely populated city that still requires every infected patient to isolate in a government-sanctioned facility if they do not have their own bedroom and bathroom at home.

The new facilities are needed as Penny's Bay, the isolation mainstay for the city, is nearly 80 per cent full with 6,500 occupants, the government said.

The authorities have also been reducing non-emergency services at hospitals to free up beds and manpower.

The AsiaWorld-Expo, an exhibition and entertainment venue that was turned into one of Hong Kong's largest isolation facilities during the pandemic, will provide an additional 200 beds starting this week.

And the Kai Tak facility began operating last Friday, offering an additional 2,700 units, including some for large families. It is already housing about 60 patients.

On Sunday, there were an additional 11 patients in critical condition, taking the city's total to 48, according to official statistics yesterday. Five people died.

BLOOMBERG