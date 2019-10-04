Violence on the streets does not deter big businesses

HONG KONG • When UBS Group AG chief executive officer Sergio Ermotti arrived in Hong Kong for a board meeting on a quiet Sunday morning last month, the city had already seen 14 weeks of increasingly violent protests.

That evening, demonstrators shattered the calm yet again. About 3km from the Four Seasons Hotel where Mr Ermotti was staying, protesters lobbed petrol bombs and started a massive fire outside a subway station. Police countered with tear gas and water cannon.

But by Monday morning, the streets were cleared and Hong Kong was back to business.

UBS' board meeting took place as scheduled and the firm hosted more than 200 clients and business leaders in a Four Seasons ballroom.

There, over canapes, cocktails and Peking duck, Mr Ermotti pledged that the Swiss bank would stay committed to Hong Kong.

Almost four months of protests have turned parts of Hong Kong into battle zones on weekends and holidays, wreaked havoc on the tourism industry and sent the US$360 billion (S$498 billion) economy hurtling towards recession.

Yet, for all the chaos, the territory has shown a remarkable ability to carry on with its role as one of the world's premier financial and commercial hubs.

The work week continues largely uninterrupted for most big companies, which have found ways to sidestep transport disruptions and pockets of violence.

Their willingness, for now at least, to stick with Hong Kong during its biggest political crisis since the 1997 handover to China underscores the city's importance as a gateway to Asia's largest economy.

Even as speculation has grown that Chinese leaders will gradually sideline Hong Kong and elevate mainland financial centres in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the former British colony's advantages will be tough to match. Among Hong Kong's biggest draws is an independent legal system that allows for the free flow of capital and information, something that is still lacking in mainland China.

Investment banks such as UBS, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley book large chunks of their China-related revenue in Hong Kong because they use the city to trade, finance and advise Chinese clients with overseas operations.

Last month, international money managers flocked to Hong Kong for one of Asia's most important investment confabs, the SuperReturn Asia Private Equity Conference. The total attendance, at about 800, was little changed from previous years, said Ms Dorothy Kelso, global head of SuperReturn.

"By coming here, I get a sense of what is happening with investors as Hong Kong is the gateway city to Asia," said Mr Russell Deakin, managing partner of Aceana Group, who runs a family office based in Miami and visited Hong Kong for the conference.

Many attendees said they simply scheduled their arrivals for times when their commutes from the airport were least likely to be disrupted by demonstrations.

"For people who are truly se-rious and committed to China, the protests do not deter important business meetings," said Mr Johan Riddergard, a Singapore-based partner of Venturous Group, one of the top sponsors of the SuperReturn conference.

Global investors are taking their cues partly from Hong Kong's pragmatic residents, who have mostly continued to show up for work whether they have taken part in protests or steered clear of them on weekends and holidays.

On a recent Sunday, construction workers with bulldozers and other heavy machinery made progress on a large-scale renovation of the city's landmark Hutchison House.

Work continued apace atop the building, even as a mass of protesters mobbed the streets around it.

BLOOMBERG