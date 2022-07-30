View from Beijing: Major differences remain

The call between the presidents of China and the United States may have helped in lowering the temperature amid strained bilateral ties and tensions over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, but hardening differences will remain a major obstacle to the relationship.

Mr Xi Jinping, in the call on Thursday night, told his counterpart Joe Biden that he disagrees with the American characterisation of China as a strategic competitor and primary rival posing the most serious long-term challenge to the US.