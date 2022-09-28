Vietnam closes airports as Typhoon Noru nears

HANOI - Vietnam on Tuesday closed airports, announced curfews and evacuated more than 400,000 people as the intensifying Typhoon Noru barrelled towards the country, two days after causing at least eight deaths in the Philippines.

Hundreds of flights in Vietnam were cancelled and people started to evacuate their homes in central provinces, in anticipation of one of the most powerful storms to hit the country in 20 years.

The meteorological agency said Noru was expected to make landfall on Wednesday before weakening and heading to Thailand.

About 270,000 military personnel were placed on standby in Vietnam, as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the authorities to expedite preparations.

"We don't have much time left," he told an emergency meeting on Tuesday. "The storm is intensifying, so our responses must be stronger and faster. Evacuation must be done as soon as possible with top priorities being people's lives and assets."

The central provinces of Quang Ngai, where a major oil refinery is located, and Quang Nam, home to the World Heritage site of Hoi An, were expected to be worst hit.

Footage from state television showed people fortifying their homes with bricks and sandbags in Quang Nam, where a curfew was imposed and more than 133,000 residents were forced to leave their homes.

Local governments also ordered curfews in the popular tourist cities of Danang and Hue.

The authorities were racing to secure the country's coffee growing areas north of the Central Highlands region. Noru threatens to delay harvests in the world's second-biggest coffee producer and top supplier of Robusta beans.

"The storm is so strong that we've started feeling the impact even when it has not made landfall yet," said Dr Mai Van Khiem, chief of Vietnam's weather agency.

He added that the most dangerous time would be a 10-12 hour period from late Tuesday.

Noru was the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year and killed at least eight people when it made landfall on Sunday night, flooding farmland and communities and causing an estimated 1.29-billion-peso (S$31 million) worth of damage to crops, mainly rice.

Footage from a local broadcaster showed police cutting up fallen trees blocking roads in Quezon province, and residents sorting through debris with their hands.

About 46,000 people were sheltering in evacuation centres on Tuesday and many more were left without electricity, the disaster agency said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG