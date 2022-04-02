Videos of protests by Shanghai residents taken down

BEIJING • China is struggling to manage growing public unhappiness over tough Covid-19 measures in Shanghai, one of its wealthiest and most globalised cities, as some residents revolt against lockdown orders which have stretched in some instances to a month.

Tech giant Tencent Holdings took down two videos earlier this week of a rare protest at a Shanghai housing compound after they started trending on the company's WeChat microblogging and video publishing platforms, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In the footage viewed and independently verified by Bloomberg News, dozens of residents behind the gates of the Jiangnan Xinyuan housing estate in Shanghai's Minhang district can be heard chanting phrases including "we want to eat", "we want the right to know", and "we want freedom".

People in the estate have been confined to their homes since March 2 and residents have undergone more than 10 rounds of mass virus testing, according to official notices from the compound's WeChat account.

Tencent told its employees the videos were taken down because they violated China's laws and policies, said the person, asking not to be identified due to fear of reprisal.

A third video of the compound's residents demonstrating, where the chanting is less clear and does not include terms such as "freedom", has been allowed to remain online, the person said.

The ramped-up censorship reflects China's growing dilemma over its zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus, which is extracting greater economic and social costs while leaving it isolated in a world that has chosen to live with Covid-19.

The outbreak in Shanghai, a city of 25 million, has ballooned to more than 32,000 cases in the past month, the biggest spread in China since the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei province. Shanghai reported 358 locally transmitted cases and 4,144 asymptomatic carriers on Thursday.

The Shanghai lockdowns are threatening production at hundreds of factories in nearby industrial regions that rely on a steady flow of metal from China's top commodities trading hub.

Trucking of base metals such as copper and zinc in and out of warehouses in Shanghai, including those in the duty-free bonded zones, largely ground to a halt this week after city officials imposed tight curbs on the movement of people and vehicles, according to traders and logistics managers.

While officials have shown greater flexibility over the zero-tolerance policy in recent months - creating closed loop systems for businesses and factories to keep operating amid lockdowns and, in the case of Shanghai, alternating lockdowns between its eastern and western halves - the pushback in China's financial hub underscores the domestic costs of enforcing the policy indefinitely.

Frustration and anger are palpable from posts on major social media platforms about Shanghai's Covid-19 control policies, with tens of thousands of users complaining about running out of food or criticising the government for failing to provide timely medical care to those in need.

One user posted on Weibo photos of what appeared to be a rally at another housing compound on Wednesday, saying that residents were protesting over a lack of food supplies.

Shanghai, a city that accounts for 3.8 per cent of China's gross domestic product, is home to many of the country's elite in industries ranging from financial services to luxury fashion.

