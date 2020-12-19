Vehicles stranded after heavy snowfall in Japan

Vehicles stranded on the snow-covered Kanetsu expressway amid a cold snap in Minamiuonuma in Japan's Niigata prefecture, as heavy snow brought traffic chaos to much of the country's north-west yesterday. With hundreds of vehicles stuck on blocked highways, Self-Defence Force troops delivered food, petrol and blankets, and helped clear snow, while fire service crews rescued some drivers, including at least three people who were taken to hospital, according to public broadcaster NHK.