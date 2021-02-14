For Subscribers
Letter From Tokyo
Valentine's Day in Japan: Is love in the air?
Women do the giving and men, the receiving, reciprocating only a month later. The occasion has evolved into a day to show gratitude.
It is the stuff of fairy-tale romance fantasies, a trope of lovey-dovey scenes in Japanese high school dramas and anime. A girl, having lost sleep for days, plucks up her courage and shyly hands over a box of chocolates to her love interest - on Valentine's Day.
Today, the most romantic day of the year in many countries, is, however, celebrated quite differently in Japan.
