Vaccine roll-out up to speed and being ramped up, says China

China yesterday insisted its vaccination programme is up to speed and that it is stepping up the intensity of the roll-out, focusing first on essential workers and high-risk groups.

Even as the vaccination rate has been relatively low compared with other countries, a senior official said Beijing is monitoring the situation and will continue to promote the benefits of the shots.

China aims to reach herd immunity - which means vaccinating 70 per cent to 80 per cent of its 1.4 billion population - by the middle of next year, the head of the country's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention had said on the sidelines of a political meeting earlier this month.

China got an early start in the vaccine race, evoking emergency-use authorisation for its shots last July, but has remained focused on preventing transmission. But as at Sunday, it has administered 65 million doses of vaccine, covering about 4 per cent of its population, behind countries such as Israel, Britain and the United States.

An ambitious plan to vaccinate at least 50 million by the Chinese New Year holidays on Feb 12 was quietly pushed back till after the holidays.

The authorities then ramped up the roll-out of vaccines, targeting essential groups such as frontline healthcare workers, drivers and service staff, who could serve as vectors for the disease.

"The vaccination work is being promoted steadily and in an orderly manner," said Mr Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, in response to a question from The Straits Times. "Regarding the issue of inoculation willingness, we have been very concerned about the vaccination work... We will vigorously promote the vaccination work and continuously improve the vaccination level of the masses."

Earlier this month, a senior health adviser said China plans to vaccinate 40 per cent of its population by end-June, or some 560 million individuals, which means it would need to administer an average of four million shots a day to meet the target.

In spite of a head start, China has been met with a hesitant population unwilling to get inoculated unless it is essential for work or school. The government has said the doses are for the "informed, agreeable and voluntary".

Mr Li told a press conference yesterday that many have dragged their feet because the domestic situation appears to be under control, while others are hoping for more information about what is a relatively new vaccine.

But while the domestic situation may be under control, there is always the risk an imported case could quickly spread into a local cluster, he added.

He also sought to assuage fears that locally made vaccines might be unsafe, citing multiple layers of checks during production, storage and transportation, as well as multiple checks and verification during the inoculation process.

The vaccination programme is set to be expanded nationwide, with provinces possibly setting up mobile clinics to facilitate the drive.

There have also been concerns over how China will balance its ambitious domestic plans with its overseas commitments - at least 463 million doses have been promised through export and donation.