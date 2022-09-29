V-P Kamala Harris lands in South Korea day after North's missile launches

SEOUL - United States Vice-President Kamala Harris on Thursday arrived in South Korea on a trip aimed at underscoring the strength of Washington's alliance with Seoul, a day after nuclear-armed North Korea tested more ballistic missiles.

Ms Harris landed at Osan air base following a trip to Tokyo, where she attended the state funeral of the slain former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

She is due to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and visit the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) that separates North and South Korea.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, the South's military said.

The launch came two days after South Korea and US forces conducted a military drill in waters off the South's east coast involving an aircraft carrier.

On Sunday, North Korea fired another ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast.