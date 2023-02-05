‘Use maternity leave to reskill’: Japanese PM Kishida slammed for being out of touch

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida found himself on the back foot last week over suggestions that new mothers use their maternity leave to reskill to remain relevant for the workforce.
He was responding to a suggestion by ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker Satoshi Oie, 55, that the government support new mothers who “acquire certain skills or earn degrees” to minimise the risk of career stagnation.
Mr Kishida, 65, a father of three, had said his government will “encourage people to proactively reskill themselves in various situations, such as when raising children”.
The controversy has shone a harsh light on the lack of women voices in Japanese politics.
Critics argue that the very fact that the LDP could broach such an idea to the Diet, or Japan’s Parliament, shows the limits of policymaking when entrusted to a coterie of middle-aged men who are out of touch with the labour-intensive nature of child-rearing.
Mr Kishida has two women in his 20-strong Cabinet. The current Lower House steering committee, which oversees the functioning and agenda-setting of the Chamber, has no women among 25 members.
“Many people, especially women, were disappointed by Mr Kishida’s comments,” Komazawa University sociologist Emi Kataoka told The Straits Times.
“Politicians should take a clear look at reality – reskilling is for everyone regardless of age and gender, and not just a particular group of people,” she said.
“Perhaps male politicians must themselves first be reskilled to keep up with the times.”
Father-of-two Keiichiro Hirano, 47, an award-winning novelist, tweeted: “What is maternity or childcare leave for? Try getting a degree while taking care of your own child. This is an administration of helpless old men.”
And father-of-three Yoshihisa Aono, 51, president of home-grown software company Cybozu, said: “Raising a baby is much harder than a normal job. (Mr Kishida’s comment) sounds like something a politician who has never raised a child would say.”
There may be some truth in Mr Aono’s perceptions: A March 2022 interview that Mr Kishida’s wife, Yuko, gave to the monthly Bungeishunju magazine has resurfaced.
Mrs Kishida, when asked if she had raised their three boys on her own in their family home in Hiroshima, replied: “Yes.”
She said: “It was really hard sometimes, like what to do with the two other children when one developed a fever in the middle of the night. But I told my husband that he should fully focus on his work in Tokyo.”
Their three children are now adults. Eldest son Shotaro, 32, is serving as an executive secretary to his father; second son Kotaro, 25, is working for a Hiroshima-based sports equipment maker. The name of their youngest son, 22, has not been made public.
Forced into damage-control mode, Mr Kishida told the Diet that he knows from experience the difficulties of raising children.
“I have experienced and witnessed for myself that raising children is a great financial and psychological burden and takes up so much time,” he said, skirting questions from the opposition about his wife’s interview.
The controversy comes as the Prime Minister pledged to put children at the front and centre of his government’s policy priorities this year.
He said in a policy speech to open the Diet in January that it was “now or never” to reverse Japan’s falling births, which plunged below 800,000 last year for the first time in recorded history since 1899, and that Japan was “on the brink of social dysfunction”.
Dr Kataoka said that the pledge to take action is commendable, but wondered if it might already be too late because the low fertility rate is caused by a combination of factors.
Among the measures being mooted is more generous financial assistance to families with children, to help them cope with rising inflation.
Currently, monthly cash payouts of up to 15,000 yen (S$150) per child aged 15 and younger is given to families, with income limits.
The idea of child allowances had been the flagship policy of the then Democratic Party of Japan government in 2010 and had been once heckled as “foolish” by LDP politicians.
Mr Kishida said last week the party will “reflect” on its position.
Yet, Dr Kataoka said that it was difficult to see how expanding allowances will solve anything without fundamental reforms to Japan’s employment system.
Wages have remained stagnant for three decades, while a sizeable number of Japanese in child-bearing age are “irregular workers” under part-time or contract employment with no benefits.
“The hurdles of having children will only get higher, especially if the government enacts tax hikes to fund its policies,” she added.