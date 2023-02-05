‘Use maternity leave to reskill’: Japanese PM Kishida slammed for being out of touch

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida found himself on the back foot last week over suggestions that new mothers use their maternity leave to reskill to remain relevant for the workforce.

He was responding to a suggestion by ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker Satoshi Oie, 55, that the government support new mothers who “acquire certain skills or earn degrees” to minimise the risk of career stagnation.

Mr Kishida, 65, a father of three, had said his government will “encourage people to proactively reskill themselves in various situations, such as when raising children”.

The controversy has shone a harsh light on the lack of women voices in Japanese politics.

Critics argue that the very fact that the LDP could broach such an idea to the Diet, or Japan’s Parliament, shows the limits of policymaking when entrusted to a coterie of middle-aged men who are out of touch with the labour-intensive nature of child-rearing.

Mr Kishida has two women in his 20-strong Cabinet. The current Lower House steering committee, which oversees the functioning and agenda-setting of the Chamber, has no women among 25 members.

“Many people, especially women, were disappointed by Mr Kishida’s comments,” Komazawa University sociologist Emi Kataoka told The Straits Times.

“Politicians should take a clear look at reality – reskilling is for everyone regardless of age and gender, and not just a particular group of people,” she said.

“Perhaps male politicians must themselves first be reskilled to keep up with the times.”