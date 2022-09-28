US will address S. Korea concerns over EV subsidies, Harris says

TOKYO - United States Vice-President Kamala Harris told South Korea's Prime Minister on Tuesday that Washington will work to address Seoul's concerns over recently enacted electric vehicle (EV) subsidies that could disadvantage Asian carmakers.

The US$430 billion (S$616 billion) Inflation Reduction Act enacted in August includes a host of US President Joe Biden's priorities, including investments to roll back climate change and make the US a world leader in the EV market.

Among the law's provisions are requirements that EVs be assembled in North America to qualify for tax credits. The law also ends subsidies for other EV models and requires that a percentage of critical minerals used in those cars' batteries come from the US or an American free-trade partner.

Ms Harris, who is visiting Japan, met South Korea's Premier Han Duck-soo and "underscored that she understood (Korean) concerns regarding the Act's tax incentives for electric vehicles, and they pledged to continue to consult as the law is implemented," the White House said.

A senior Biden administration official said extensive conversations have already taken place within the US government over how to address South Korea's concerns.

Mr Biden has sought to deepen business with South Korea as part of a bid to increase US manufacturing jobs and build a united front against China, which he views as the country's key ideological and economic competitor.

Korean officials see the new requirements as a betrayal after South Korean companies agreed to make major investments and build factories in the US.

Heavily industrialised South Korea worries the new subsidies will set back Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Corp in the world's largest consumer market. Cars are South Korea's third-largest export.

Meanwhile, Ms Harris is planning a trip to the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas, in a high-stakes visit that comes as the US is confronting fresh provocations from Pyongyang while seeking to reassure regional allies concerned by deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing.

Thursday's visit will focus the world's attention on the Vice-President, who has sought to burnish both US influence - and her own foreign policy credentials - with a trip through Asia emphasising the Biden administration's commitment to the region's security.

Ms Harris will become the first senior White House official to visit the DMZ during Mr Biden's tenure, and the trip comes as the White House has struggled to engage North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on talks over his country's nuclear programme.

