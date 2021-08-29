US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Chinese drills

WASHINGTON • A US warship and a US Coast Guard cutter sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the latest in what Washington calls routine operations through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China, which claims the self-ruled island.

The passage comes amid a spike in military tensions in the past two years between Taiwan and China, and follows recent Chinese assault drills, with warships and fighter jets exercising off the island's south-west and south-east.

The Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, accompanied by the Coast Guard cutter Munro, transited "through international waters in accordance with international law", the US Navy said.

"The ships' lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows," it said.

The US Navy has been conducting such operations about every month or so, angering China, which sees Taiwan as a renegade province, to be reunified by force, if necessary.

The US, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is its most important international backer.

Taiwan and the US signed an agreement in March establishing a Coast Guard Working Group to coordinate policy, following China's passing of a law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

Friday was not the first time a US Coast Guard cutter has sailed through the Taiwan Strait. But it was a reminder that it is now keeping vessels in the region and "engaging in more joint training and law enforcement diplomacy to help strengthen partner nation capacity vis-a-vis Chinese encroachments", said Mr Greg Poling, a maritime security expert at Washington's Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

REUTERS