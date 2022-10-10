US warns Hong Kong to not be 'haven' for sanctioned Russians

HONG KONG - The United States warned Hong Kong that assisting sanctioned individuals could threaten its status as a financial hub, after a megayacht linked to one of Russia's richest men docked in the city's harbour.

The US$500 million (S$717 million) Nord vessel tied to tycoon Alexey Mordashov arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday, after making a week-long voyage from the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Mordashov, believed to be an ally of President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the European Union, Britain and the US following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

"The possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment," a US State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The city's reputation as a financial centre depends on its adherence to international laws and standards, the spokesperson added.

Hong Kong's Marine Department said on Friday that while it enforces United Nations Security Council sanctions, it does not implement "unilateral sanctions imposed by other jurisdictions".

Hong Kong Chief Executive, John Lee, is sanctioned by the US, along with several other city officials, for his role in the government's crackdown on civil liberties in the hub.

There are concerns Russian tycoons may seek to circumvent sanctions imposed by the US and its allies by shifting their assets to Hong Kong.

China has refused to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine, with President Xi Jinping declaring a "no limits" friendship with Putin on the eve of the invasion.

"US companies increasingly view Hong Kong's business environment with wariness," the US spokesperson said in the Saturday statement, adding that China's move to dilute the city's political autonomy had exacerbated such concerns.

"We strongly encourage all jurisdictions to take actions under their domestic authorities to help implement sanctions."