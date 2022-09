BEIJING - The recent slew of trade policy and legislative measures taken by the United States to curb China will hurt its biggest rival's chip-making industry, especially with the passing of the Chips and Science Act on July 28.

But the effects of the US manoeuvres may be short-lived, given the draw of China's vast demand for chips, which are used in anything from consumer electronics to military equipment, incentivising semiconductor companies to look for workarounds, analysts said.