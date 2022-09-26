US V-P Kamala Harris, Japanese leader Kishida condemn China's actions in Taiwan Strait

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Japan's PM Fumio Kishida during the Japan-USA bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Sept 26. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
50 min ago

WASHINGTON - US Vice-President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Japan's defence during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo in which they condemned China's actions in the Taiwan Strait.

"They discussed the People's Republic of China's recent aggressive and irresponsible provocations in the Taiwan Strait, and reaffirmed the importance of preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said in a statement.

Ms Harris’ trip to Asia, which will include a stop in South Korea, comes days after Chinese officials were roiled by an explicit pledge by US President Joe Biden to defend the Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

China sees Taiwan as one of its provinces. Beijing has long vowed to peacefully reunify Taiwan but has not ruled out the use of force to do so.

Taiwan’s democratic government strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s 23 million people can decide its future.

Ms Harris, who will lead the US delegation to the state funeral of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also discussed North Korea’s recent ballistic missile test with Mr Kishida, as well the importance of resolving the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea, the statement said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
China says US sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan
Washington's risky hard line towards China on Taiwan

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top