US V-P Kamala Harris condemns 'disturbing' Chinese actions in Japan speech

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN - US Vice-President Kamala Harris condemned "disturbing" actions by China in remarks to American sailors based in Japan, days after the administration pledged US forces would help defend Taiwan if it were attacked.

"China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order," Ms Harris said in prepared remarks during a visit to the largest overseas US Navy installation in the world at Yokosuka, outside of Tokyo.

"China has flexed its military and economic might to coerce and intimidate its neighbours. And we have witnessed disturbing behaviour in the East China Sea and in the South China Sea, and most recently, provocations across the Taiwan Strait," she added.

The remarks and Ms Harris' trip to Asia come days after US President Joe Biden pledged in an interview aired on Sept 18 to defend Taiwan against an"unprecedented attack."

The US subscribes to a "one China" policy that formally recognises only Beijing, but binds the US government to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

In the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August, China carried out its largest-ever military exercises around the island.

Ms Harris said US forces would continue to operate in the region "undaunted and unafraid."

"We will continue to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo," she said in the remarks. "And we will continue to support Taiwan's self-defence, consistent with our long-standing policy. Taiwan is a vibrant democracy that contributes to the global good - from technology to health, and beyond, and the United States will continue to deepen our unofficial ties."

Ms Harris' trip to Japan, Washington's closest regional ally, was meant to reassure allies and deter any escalation.

Aides said Ms Harris would work on a unified approach to that challenge within the region, where leaders have warily watched rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.