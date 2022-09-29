US V-P criticises China's actions in the Pacific

YOKOSUKA, Japan - US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Wednesday condemned "disturbing" actions by China in the Pacific while pledging to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan, days after the US administration said its forces would defend the island.

Ms Harris made her remarks on the deck of the USS Howard destroyer during a visit to the largest overseas US Navy installation in the world at Japan's Yokosuka city, near Tokyo.

"China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order," said Ms Harris, who is on a four-day trip to Asia.

"China has flexed its military and economic might to coerce and intimidate its neighbours. And we have witnessed disturbing behaviour in the East China Sea and in the South China Sea, and most recently, provocations across the Taiwan Strait."

The remarks to American sailors wearing dress whites come after US President Joe Biden pledged in an interview aired on Sept 18 to defend Taiwan against an "unprecedented attack".

The US subscribes to a "one China" policy that formally recognises only Beijing, but its Taiwan Relations Act binds the US government to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August infuriated China, which then carried out its largest-ever military exercises around the island.

Ms Harris said US forces would operate in the region "undaunted and unafraid" even as the US expects "continued aggressive" actions by China. "We will continue to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo," she said.

"And we will continue to support Taiwan's self-defence, consistent with our longstanding policy."

She added: "Taiwan is a vibrant democracy that contributes to the global good - from technology to health, and beyond, and the United States will continue to deepen our unofficial ties."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the US needed to return to the "one China" policy and "unequivocally make clear that it opposes all Taiwan separatist activities".

Ms Harris' trip to Japan, Washington's closest regional ally, was meant to reassure allies and deter any escalation.

Aides said she would work on a unified approach to that challenge within the region, where leaders have warily watched rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

She will visit the demilitarised zone separating North and South Korea on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Ms Harris led Mr Biden's bipartisan US delegation to the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who nudged the country away from the pacifist doctrine it adopted after being defeated in World War II.

Meanwhile, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday called for Taiwan to participate in a United Nations body overseeing civil aviation, drawing criticism from the Chinese government.

He said at an assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO): "We believe that all of international civil aviation's important stakeholders - particularly those who administer critical airspace, like Taiwan - should have the opportunity to participate meaningfully in ICAO's work."

A Chinese government representative at the ICAO responded by saying: "The American comments attempted to create two Chinas, one China and one Taiwan.

"This is contrary to the United Nations charter."

