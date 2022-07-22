US undermining 'one China' policy with Taiwan ties: Chinese envoy

ASPEN (Colorado) • China's envoy to the United States said the Biden administration is undermining the "one China" policy through its support for Taiwan and is exacerbating tensions with its human rights claims over Beijing's treatment of Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Wednesday, Ambassador Qin Gang said Washington's increasingly close political and military ties with Taiwan, and the human rights criticism, are worsening ties between the world's two largest economies.

"The United States is hollowing out, blurring out the 'one China' policy," Mr Qin said at the annual gathering of diplomats, foreign policy experts and senior Biden administration officials at the Rocky Mountain ski town.

The warning came despite a flurry of high-level engagements between top officials from the two governments, including recent meetings between National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Chinese counterparts.

In a sign of Beijing's sensitivity over key hot spots in US-China ties, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said a plan reported by the Financial Times for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month would have a "grave impact" on the relationship. Mrs Pelosi's office has declined to comment on any international travel plans.

In Aspen, where several Biden administration officials and senior US military commanders spoke on panels about the threat of aggressive Chinese activities in Asia, Mr Qin warned that the US "is essentially uplifting official links with Taiwan; it's sending more officials to the island, sending sophisticated weapons and even saying the US would defend Taiwan militarily".

Biden administration officials said the US has not changed its policy towards Taiwan. The President himself stoked concern in Beijing in May after he said "yes" when asked if the US would act "militarily" to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack. White House officials quickly walked back the remark, saying Mr Biden was simply promising US aid to help Taiwan defend itself in the event of hostilities.

Mr Qin also hit back against criticism of China's political crackdown in Hong Kong following democracy protests in 2019 and allegations of genocide and forced labour camps in the far west Xinjiang region, home to Muslim Uighurs.

"Xinjiang and Hong Kong-related issues are not about democracy, human rights or religion; it's about anti-secession, it's about protecting people's lives, safeguarding China's national sovereignty," Mr Qin said. "Xinjiang can never be allowed to be another Islamic State," he added, referring to the caliphate.

BLOOMBERG