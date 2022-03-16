US troops in S. Korea step up drills amid signs of North's missile test

SEOUL • US forces stationed in South Korea yesterday said they had enhanced the intensity of exercises for their Patriot missile air defence system amid signs that North Korea might soon conduct another long-range missile test.

Tension on the Korean peninsula has been growing amid speculation that Pyongyang could test its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as soon as this week at full range, after threatening to break a self-imposed 2017 moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear testing.

US Forces Korea (USFK) said its air defence artillery brigade stationed in the Osan air base had recently increased the intensity of its certification exercise to demonstrate its capabilities following the North's recent missile tests.

"DPRK's significant increase in its missile testing activity undermines peace, security and destabilises the North-east Asia region," USFK said, using the short form of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"While this type of training is routinely conducted by US Patriot batteries... the increased intensity of its certification underscores the seriousness USFK takes against the DPRK's recent missile launch behaviour."

A spokesman for South Korea's defence ministry said it was maintaining a robust combined readiness posture with the US military.

Washington and Seoul said in a rare joint announcement last Friday that Pyongyang had used its largest-ever ICBM in two recent launches, in the guise of satellite launch preparations.

But the launches did not demonstrate the missile's full range, and analysts said the North might have used only one stage of the missile or adjusted its fuel volume to fly at lower altitudes.

The missile system, the Hwasong-17, was unveiled at a military parade in 2020.

USFK also said the US Indo-Pacific Command had recently enhanced its ballistic missile defence directive.