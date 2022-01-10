US troops in Japan to stay on-base for two weeks after Covid-19 spread

Many Japanese officials believe the recent Covid-19 clusters originated from infected American service members coming into contact with local residents. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
Updated
Published
39 min ago

TOKYO (AFP) - US troops in Japan will stop making non-essential visits off-base for two weeks from Monday (Jan 10), as local officials in areas hosting the forces link them with a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

The announcement came as the government imposed new virus restrictions in three regions, including Okinawa, that host major US bases or are near them.

Many Japanese officials believe the recent Covid-19 clusters originated from infected American service members coming into contact with local residents.

On Friday, Japan's foreign and defence ministers had warned their US counterparts to implement stricter anti-pandemic rules for US troops.

"Movement of USFJ (US Forces, Japan) personnel outside of (US military-related) facilities and areas will be restricted to essential activities only," read a joint statement from the Japanese government and the USFJ issued late Sunday.

Service members will also have to wear masks when they are outside of their homes, it added.

In mid-December, the US military reported clusters of cases among its members in a southern region of Okinawa, which subsequently saw a sharp rise of cases in the local community.

Japan has imposed strict border control measures, such as quarantine and frequent testing, on those who enter the country from abroad.

But the same rules have not applied to US service members, with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi saying that until recently incoming troops were not even tested for the virus on arrival, or required to quarantine.

Mr Hayashi had had repeated online meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in recent days, urging Washington to restrict US forces' movement.

Okinawan officials say the US military reported 998 infections on-base between Dec 15 and Jan 5.

The island region hosts the bulk of some 54,000 US troops in Japan.

More On This Topic
US military in Japan agrees to curbs as Covid-19 cases surge near bases
Japan warns of possible tougher Covid-19 rules on the eve of quasi-emergency
Related Stories
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
S'pore must expect new wave of cases in coming days due to Omicron: Lawrence Wong
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.