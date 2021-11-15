US' top diplomat voices concerns on Taiwan to Chinese foreign minister

WASHINGTON • United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concerns over China's continued military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan in a phone conversation with Foreign Minister Wang Yi last Friday.

Mr Blinken urged Beijing "to engage in meaningful dialogue" to resolve Taiwan Strait issues "peacefully and in a manner consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on Taiwan", US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement last Saturday.

The two officials also discussed preparations for US President Joe Biden's upcoming virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping. The summit is set for tonight in Washington, tomorrow morning Beijing time.

"The meeting presents an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss how to responsibly manage competition between the United States and (China) while working together in areas where interests align," Mr Price said.

Mr Blinken also stressed the importance of taking steps to ensure global energy supply and price volatility do not imperil global economic recovery, said the statement.

The US and China have clashed increasingly over Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if needed.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement last Saturday quoted Mr Wang as telling Mr Blinken: "If the US really wants to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, it should clearly and resolutely oppose any Taiwan pro-independence behaviour."

