US to establish economic dialogue with Taiwan

WASHINGTON • The US has said it is establishing a new bilateral economic dialogue with Taiwan, an initiative that is aimed at strengthening ties with Taipei and supporting it in the face of increasing pressure from Beijing.

Washington also said it has declassified six Reagan-era security assurances given to Taiwan, a move that analysts said appears intended to show further support for Taipei.

Monday's announcements come at a time of rising Chinese threats towards Taiwan, and when relations between Washington and Beijing are at a decades-low level.

US President Donald Trump is campaigning for re-election in November with a tough approach to China among his key foreign policy platforms.

The State Department's top diplomat for East Asia, Mr David Stilwell, told a virtual forum hosted by the conservative Heritage Foundation that the latest US moves were not a policy shift, but part of a set of "significant adjustments" within Washington's "one-China" policy.

Washington felt compelled to make these given the "increasing threat posed by Beijing to peace and stability" in a vitally important region and Beijing's attempts to isolate Taiwan diplomatically while subjecting it to military threats.

"We will continue to help Taipei resist the Chinese Communist Party's campaign to pressure, intimidate, and marginalise Taiwan," Mr Stilwell said.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry expressed thanks for the show of support at a time when it said China was using military intimidation to damage peace and stability near Taiwan, and said it would continue to strengthen its defence capabilities.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said nobody should underestimate China's resolve to defend its sovereignty, and urged the United States to stop elevating its relations with Taiwan.

The US, like most countries, has official ties with Beijing, but not Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its territory. But the US is bound by law to help Taiwan defend itself and is its main arms supplier.

Mr Daniel Russel, a predecessor of Mr Stilwell until early in the Trump administration, said the "Six Assurances" made to Taipei by then President Ronald Reagan's administration had been a "loosely-kept secret" at best.

He said the move to publish them looked like a compromise response to pressure from administration hawks to abandon "strategic ambiguity" - a long-standing policy of withholding a clear-cut US commitment to defend Taiwan while still showing sufficient support to deter any Chinese military adventurism.

Among the assurances made in 1982, but never formally made public, are statements that the US has not set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan, nor agreed to prior consultation with Beijing on such sales.

Former US representative to Taiwan Douglas Paal said the move appeared largely for show. "My guess is that Stilwell and the administration want to look tough... So they are walking close to China's red lines, but remain unwilling to cross them," he said.

Mr Stilwell said the economic dialogue would "explore the full spectrum of our economic relationship - semiconductors, healthcare, energy, and beyond, with technology at the core".

"While they may be interrelated, our relationship with Taiwan is not a subset of our bilateral relationship with the PRC," he said, referring to mainland China.

Monday's announcements come several months after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, announced plans to build a US$12 billion (S$16 billion) factory in Arizona as the Trump administration stepped up efforts to cut back supply chains' dependency on China.

