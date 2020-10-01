US, Taiwan to work on joint projects in emerging markets

TAIPEI • The US and Taiwan will work together on infrastructure projects in the Indo-Pacific region and Latin America, officials have said, in an implicit pushback against China's own massive regional investment plans.

Washington is deeply concerned about Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative to build roads, railways and other facilities to link China to Europe, Asia and beyond, viewing it as a plan to entrap countries in China's orbit with debt diplomacy.

China denies this.

The project is the United States' latest effort to help Taiwan break out of its diplomatic isolation.

The de facto US embassy in Taipei, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said yesterday that the new plan would support "quality infrastructure in emerging markets", while Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said it dovetailed the US' Indo-Pacific strategy with Taiwan's own New Southbound Policy.

The latter effort aims to boost economic ties with South-east and South Asia, to cut the island's reliance on China, which sees Taiwan as a renegade province.

Taiwan has extensive business interactions with South-east Asian countries such as Vietnam and Thailand. Nine of the remaining 15 countries to officially recognise its government are in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"The Taiwan-US cooperative partnership relationship has gone up another level," Mr Wu said.

There were no immediate details of the volume of funding or investment projects, however.

The plan sets up a working group led by the US Treasury Department and Taiwan's Finance Ministry to identify and promote public and private sector collaboration in infrastructure investment.

Mr Brent Christensen, director of AIT and the top US official in Taiwan, said the pact, known as the Framework to Strengthen Infrastructure Finance and Market Building Cooperation, would offer a platform to promote more resilient supply chains in the Indo-Pacific.

The working group is due to hold its first meeting this autumn, he added.

Like most countries, the US has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. But it is Taiwan's most important international backer and main source of arms.

Last month, the US and Taiwan said they were seeking "like-minded" democracies to join a shift in global supply chains during the coronavirus pandemic, as Washington looks to ease its economic reliance on China.

Taiwan has also been keen to wean its economy off China, especially as Beijing steps up efforts at military intimidation against the island.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG