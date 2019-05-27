US suffers 'tremendous imbalance' in Japan trade: Trump

TOKYO (AFP, REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 27) lashed out at a "tremendous" imbalance in trade with Japan, but said that it could be "worked out" as the pair negotiate a deal.

"We are working on the imbalance of trade - there's been a tremendous imbalance - and we are working on that. I'm sure that will work out over a period of time," Mr Trump said ahead of summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr Abe and Mr Trump will discuss North Korea, US-Japan economic issues and next month’s Group of 20 summit, the Japanese Premier said.

Speaking ahead of the talks, Mr Abe added that he was determined to showcase the strength of the two nations’ alliance.

Earlier, Mr Trump met new Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in the ceremonial highlight of a state visit overshadowed by trade tensions between the allies.

Mr Trump has threatened to target Japanese auto-makers with high tariffs as part of an effort to reduce trade surpluses with other countries that he sees as a sign that the United States has been mistreated.