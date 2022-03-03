US stands firm with Taiwan: Delegation

TAIPEI • The United States stands firmly behind its commitments to Taiwan, a visiting US delegation said yesterday, as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen vowed to work more closely with allies in response to what she called China's growing military threat.

Collaboration between the US and Taiwan is stronger and more expansive than ever before, said former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, who is leading the delegation of former US top security and defence officials sent by President Joe Biden.

"The United States will continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo and will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan," Mr Mullen told Ms Tsai in a meeting broadcast live. "I do hope by being here with you, we can reassure you and your people, as well as our allies and partners in the region, that the United States stands firm behind its commitments."

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary. Beijing has increased its military and political pressure against Taiwan to try and force the island to accept China's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself if attacked.

"China's military threat to the Taiwan Strait and to the region continues to rise," Ms Tsai told the US delegation. "We look forward to working even more closely with the US and other stakeholders in the region, collectively responding to challenges and unilateral actions that could impact security, in order to maintain regional peace and stability."

Ms Tsai said the US visit during the crisis in Ukraine demonstrated the "rock-solid" ties between Taiwan and the US and highlighted the island's role in regional and global security.

Under long-standing US policy, the US has only unofficial relations with Taipei and recognises China diplomatically. But US law requires it to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and the Biden administration has vowed to continue former president Donald Trump's policy of stepping up engagement with the island.

The trip comes days after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, the waterway between China and Taiwan. The US military described its passage as routine but Beijing said it was "provocative".

China describes Taiwan as the most sensitive and important issue in its ties with the US.

China on Tuesday denounced the delegation's visit, with its foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin saying that "whoever the United States sends to show support for Taiwan is bound to fail".

Meanwhile, US former secretary of state Mike Pompeo arrived in Taiwan last night in a private capacity at the invitation of a think tank.

Mr Pompeo is scheduled to meet Ms Tsai and other political leaders, and give a speech at an event organised by the Prospect Foundation tomorrow.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG