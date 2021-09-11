US special representative for North Korea to travel to Tokyo next week

US nuclear envoy Sung Kim (above) will also discuss "the immediate resolution of the abductions issue" during his visit.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US special representative for North Korea will travel to Tokyo next week for talks with South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and other issues, the State Department said on Friday (Sept 10).

Ambassador Sung Kim will also discuss "the immediate resolution of the abductions issue" during his visit, the department said in a statement.

