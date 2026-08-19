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US-South Korea military drills schedule expected to be cut in half, South Korean media say

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A US soldier at a US army base near the demilitarised zone separating two Koreas, in Dongducheon, South Korea, on Aug 18.

A US soldier at a US army base near the demilitarised zone separating two Koreas, in Dongducheon, South Korea, on Aug 18.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL – Scheduled joint military drills by the US and South Korea are expected to be cut by about half, various South Korean media reported on Aug 18 and 19.

The reports by South Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC and newspaper Kyunghyang come after US President Donald Trump on Aug 16 ordered the Pentagon to “substantially reduce” US participation in the annual exercise, and mentioned his “very good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The US Forces Korea declined comment and directed queries to the Pentagon. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. South Korea’s defence ministry had no comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.