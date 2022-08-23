US, South Korea kick off biggest joint drills in 5 years

SEOUL • The United States and South Korea yesterday began their biggest joint military exercise in about five years, after a hiatus on large-scale drills failed to entice North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to make concessions in disarmament talks.

The drills, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, are expected to involve thousands of military personnel, and will run for two weeks.

The US and South Korea have said the drills are defensive in nature and will include exercises to coordinate forces in response to an invasion from North Korea.

An angry response is almost certain from Pyongyang, which for decades has assailed joint exercises as a prelude to invasion and nuclear war.

Mr Kim's regime has turned up the heat in its rhetoric in the past few weeks, indicating it could resume the provocations that were mostly put on hold as it battled a Covid-19 outbreak first revealed in May, and which it said ended earlier this month.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the Ulchi Freedom Shield would include real-life scenarios, including protecting facilities such as ports, airports, nuclear power plants and semiconductor factories.

"Wars today are totally different from those in the past," Mr Yoon said in a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

Mr Yoon, a conservative who took office in May, pledged to restore large-scale joint drills with the US to bolster security against North Korea.

His office last month said the two allies would return to practising war scenarios in-person on land, at sea and in the air, replacing training over the past several years that used computerised command-and-control simulations.

The US, South Korea and Japan conducted a joint missile defence exercise off Hawaii earlier this month. The public display of unity from the two US allies is an improvement from a deterioration of security ties in recent years over disputes stemming from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean peninsula.

North Korea has sought for decades to leverage the prospect of disarmament talks to scale back the US-South Korean military drills, something which former US president Donald Trump agreed to during his summits with Mr Kim from 2018.

Mr Kim and Mr Trump met three times, with no concrete results to roll back North Korea's nuclear weapons arsenal, which grew only larger as the talks sputtered.

Ms Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the leader, last week rejected a disarmament-for-aid deal offered by Mr Yoon as "stupid" and dismissed the idea of engaging with Seoul.

The US, Japan and South Korea have all warned that North Korea is readying for its first nuclear test since 2017. Pyongyang is also trying to build warheads small enough for tactical devices to hit US allies in Asia.

Since most US troops are stationed in South Korea for about a year, drills are typically the only time for most of them to do real-world, widespread training with their allies.

The US still has about 28,500 troops in South Korea, and military leaders on both sides have said drills are essential to prepare for any provocations by Pyongyang.

North Korea positions large portions of its million-man military near the border drawn up when the ceasefire took hold.

"We must maintain a tight security posture so as to keep peace on the Korean peninsula," Mr Yoon said yesterday.

BLOOMBERG