US, South Korea fire missiles in response to North's barrage

SEOUL • The United States and South Korea fired eight missiles yesterday after North Korea launched a similar number the day before, setting an annual record under Mr Kim Jong Un as he ramps up provocations to some of the highest levels of his leadership.

The two allies test-fired ground-to-ground army tactical missile system rockets into waters off the east coast of South Korea, the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The US Army fired one missile and South Korea's military fired seven, US Forces Korea said.

The missiles have a maximum range of 300km, according to their maker Lockheed Martin.

"Our government will respond to any North Korean provocation firmly and sternly," South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said yesterday at a Memorial Day ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery.

He added Pyongyang's provocations were intensifying and his administration would make sure "there isn't a single crack" in protecting lives and property.

This is the second time in about two weeks the US and South Korea have responded to North Korean tests with launches.

The moves come after US President Joe Biden visited Seoul in late May and met Mr Yoon. They agreed to look at stepping up joint drills and taking a harder line against Pyongyang's launches.

On Sunday, North Korea fired eight short-range missiles from four locations within about 35 minutes, South Korea's military said. The test appeared to be a demonstration of the state's ability to quickly deploy and fire off missiles from various sites, which could make it difficult for US-operated interceptors in the region to shoot them down.

The single-day ballistic barrage is likely the biggest since Mr Kim took power a decade ago, with launches for this year already beating the previous annual record of 24 in 2017 and 2019.

North Korea has fired off 31 ballistic missiles this year.

Mr Kim also appears to be near conducting his first nuclear test since 2017, the US' top envoy for North Korea, Mr Sung Kim, said.

"We know it is coming, so it is a matter of when, not if," said Ms Soo Kim, a policy analyst with the Rand Corp who previously worked at the Central Intelligence Agency. "The number of missiles fired is still sufficient in telling the world he's serious, and that there will be more coming down the pike," she said.

Mr Biden and US allies might not have much leverage in trying to slow down the tests or ratchet up global sanctions to punish Pyongyang for its provocations.

The US push to isolate Russia over President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, coupled with increasing animosity towards China, has allowed Mr Kim to strengthen his nuclear deterrent without fear of facing more sanctions at the UN Security Council.

China and Russia in late May vetoed a UN Security Council resolution drafted by the US to tighten sanctions on North Korea for its ballistic missile tests this year.

South Korea and the US staged a joint naval drill in international waters off Japan's island prefecture of Okinawa this month, which likely raised Pyongyang's ire.

