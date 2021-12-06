US should change how it interacts with other countries: China report

BEIJING • China hopes that the US would improve its own system and practices of democracy as well as change its way of interacting with other countries, said a report released yesterday.

The report, titled "The State of Democracy in the United States" and based on facts and expert opinions, aims to expose the deficiencies and abuse of democracy in the US as well as the harm of its exporting such democracy.

Released on China's foreign ministry's website, the report said that democracy is a common value shared by all humanity. It is a right for all nations, not a prerogative reserved to a few, it said, adding that democracy takes different forms, and there is no one-size-fits-all model.

The report went on to say it would be totally undemocratic to measure the diverse political systems in the world with a single yardstick or examine different political civilisations from a single perspective. The political system of a country should be independently decided by its own people, it said.

It added that from a historical perspective, the development of democracy in the US was a step forward. The political party system, the representative system, one-person-one-vote, and the separation of powers negated and reformed the feudal autocracy in Europe.

However, over the years, democracy in the US has become alienated and degenerated, and it has increasingly deviated from the essence of democracy and its original design, said the report.

It also elaborated on the alienation and the malaises of democracy in the US from three aspects: a system fraught with deep-seated problems, messy and chaotic practices of democracy, and disastrous consequences of the US export of its brand of democracy.

The report said it is now imperative for the US is to get to work in real earnest to ensure its people's democratic rights and improve its system of democracy, instead of placing too much stress on procedural or formal democracy at the expense of substantive democracy and its outcome.

It is also important for the US to undertake more international responsibilities and provide more public goods to the world instead of always seeking to impose its own brand of democracy on others, use its own values as means to divide the world into different camps, or carry out intervention, subversion and invasion in other countries under the pretext of promoting democracy, it added.

The international community is now faced with pressing challenges of a global scale - from the Covid-19 pandemic and economic slowdown to the climate change crisis, said the report.

It called on all countries to rise above differences in systems, reject the mentality of zero-sum game, and pursue genuine multilateralism. All countries need to uphold peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are common values of humanity, the report said.

It is also vital that all countries respect one another, work to expand common ground while shelving differences, promote cooperation for mutual benefit, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The report comes ahead of a US Summit for Democracy due to take place virtually from Thursday to Friday, with Taiwan invited alongside more than 100 economies.

On Saturday, Beijing also released a White Paper on democracy, titled "China: Democracy That Works", which stated that China did not duplicate Western models of democracy, but created its own.

At a media conference in Beijing to launch the White Paper, senior Chinese officials said the US democracy summit would be a "joke" and that the American political system does not represent a real democracy.

"Under the American democratic system, US politicians are the agents of interest groups, and don't represent interests of majority voters nor national interest," said Mr Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the Communist Party's Policy Research Office.

XINHUA, BLOOMBERG