BEIJING - In August 2021, President Joe Biden - while reassuring allies that the United States would come to their aid in the event of an attack - gave the first hint that the country could be dispensing with a decades-long policy on Taiwan.

Washington would respond if there was an attack on a member of the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance in Europe, he told ABC News, adding that Washington would do the "same with Japan, same with South Korea, (and) same with Taiwan".