US Senate panel approves boost for Taiwan's military

WASHINGTON - A US Senate committee approved legislation that would significantly enhance American military support for Taiwan, including provisions for billions of dollars in additional security assistance, as China increases military pressure on the island.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 with a 17-5 vote, despite concerns about the Bill in US President Joe Biden's administration and anger about the measure from Beijing.

The strong bipartisan vote was a clear indication of support from both Republicans and Mr Biden's fellow Democrats for changes in US policy towards Taiwan, such as treating it as a major non-Nato ally.

China on Thursday said it had lodged "solemn representations" with the US over the matter.

If the Bill continues to go forward, it would affect US-China relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said, describing the new US legislation as sending "a serious false signal to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence".

"China is firmly opposed to this and has made solemn representations to the US side that there is only one China in the world, that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory, and that China will unswervingly promote the complete reunification of the country," Ms Mao said.

US sponsors said the Bill would be the most comprehensive restructuring of US policy towards Taiwan since the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 - the bedrock of US engagement with the island since Washington opened up relations with Beijing that year.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan says it will defend its freedoms and democracy.

"We need to be clear-eyed about what we are facing," said Senator Bob Menendez, the committee's Democratic chairman, stressing that the United States does not seek war or heightened tensions with Beijing.

"If we want to ensure Taiwan has a fighting chance, we must act now," said Senator Jim Risch, the committee's top Republican, arguing that any change in the status quo for Taiwan would have "disastrous effects" for the US economy and national security.

Taiwan's presidential office thanked the US Senate for its latest show of support, saying the Bill will "help promote the Taiwan-US partnership in many ways", including security and economic cooperation.

The Bill would allocate US$4.5 billion (S$6.3 billion) in security assistance for Taiwan over four years, and supports its participation in international organisations.

It also includes extensive language on sanctions towards China in the event of hostilities across the strait separating the mainland from Taiwan.

Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington, Ms Hsiao Bi-khim, said Taiwan has not discussed any specifics with the White House over the potential sanctions.

"We talked about integrated deterrence in a broader sense of the need to explore different tools to ensure that the status quo in the Taiwan Strait can be maintained," Ms Hsiao said.

"Given the complication of different views here in the United States too, we're hoping that we can reach some consensus on security, which is our top priority."

The committee's approval paved the way for a vote in the full Senate, but there has been no word on when that might take place.

To become law, it must also pass the House of Representatives and be signed by Mr Biden or win enough support to override a veto.

REUTERS