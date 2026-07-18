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US says it is ‘deeply concerned’ by Papua New Guinea closure of Taiwan office

Taipei had rejected Papua New Guinea’s decision to shut the representative office.

TAIPEI – The United States is “deeply concerned” by reports that Papua New Guinea has ordered the closure of Taiwan’s representative office in the country, the State Department said on July 17 , adding it was part of Beijing’s intimidation campaign.

The Pacific has long been an area for diplomatic competition between China and Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory with no right to the trappings of a state. The democratically ruled island rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko said on July 16 that Taiwan’s office would be closed, drawing praise from Beijing and condemnation from Taipei. Papua New Guinea, like most countries, only has formal ties with China, not Taiwan.

“We are deeply concerned by reports that the Government of Papua New Guinea has unilaterally ordered the closure of the Taipei Economic Office in Port Moresby,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Taiwan is a reliable, democratic partner, and its relationships around the world provide “significant benefits” to the citizens of those countries, including Papua New Guinea, the spokesperson added.

“This is yet another example of Beijing’s intimidation campaign against Taiwan and its supporters around the world, which undermines the sovereign decisions of countries choosing to partner with Taiwan and threatens international peace and prosperity.”

The Papua New Guinea foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on July 17 , a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson reiterated that the government “highly commends” Papua New Guinea’s decision. Speaking in Taipei the same day, Vice-President Hsiao Bi-khim said Taiwan faces an extremely difficult diplomatic situation because China is suppressing the island “everywhere”.

Only 12 countries now maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, three of which are in the Pacific – Palau, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement that it was aware of Papua New Guinea’s announcement about the closure of Taiwan’s office.

“We will seek further information about this decision in due course,” it added, without elaborating. REUTERS