US says China visa applications in line with Olympic boycott

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - The United States said its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics stands after China announced that officials from the American government had applied for visas.

Any visa applications were for consular and security personnel, a spokesman at the US Embassy in Beijing said on Tuesday (Dec 28) in a statement, adding that it was a routine move to provide athletes, coaches and others with access to services enjoyed by Americans abroad.

The US will not change its decision to not send diplomatic or official representatives to the Olympics in February, according to the statement.

The Biden administration announced the boycott earlier this month, citing "crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses".

Australia, Canada and Britain followed Washington's move, and Japan said it will not send any government representatives, though it avoided the words "diplomatic boycott".

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing had received visa applications from US officials for the Olympics, after being asked at a regular press briefing about reports that Washington would send people from the State Department and others to the event.

Beijing has repeatedly denied the genocide accusation levelled at its handling of the far western region of Xinjiang, saying it is providing job training and educational opportunities.