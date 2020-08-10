US sanctions on top Hong Kong and mainland officials sped up arrest of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai

HONG KONG - American sanctions imposed on 11 top Hong Kong and mainland officials accelerated the arrest of the highly vocal anti-China advocate Jimmy Lai and six others under the national security law, political observers said.

Associate Professor Alfred Wu of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said the arrests come as Hong Kong is caught up in the United States-China tussle.

"Why are they urgently arresting Jimmy Lai? Because he's asking for sanctions on China," he said, adding that the next probable candidate for arrest is human rights advocate Joshua Wong, who has been disqualified from running in the Legislative Council (Legco) election previously scheduled for September 6.

"You can see they wanted a number of people, including the now-disbanded Demosisto's Nathan Law, who fled to the United Kingdom, and the basis for targeting them is collusion with the Americans," Prof Wu noted.

Hong Kong media tycoon Lai, 71, is the highest-profile person among the nine men arrested under the national security law that kicked in on June 30, sparking world-wide criticism, including from the US, Britain and Japan.

He was detained over suspected collusion with foreign forces in a highly publicised incident on Monday (Aug 10) when around 200 police officers searched the offices of his Apple Daily newspaper - one of the most critical anti-establishment voices in the city.

Mr Lai himself is an ardent critic of Beijing and met with US vice-president Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington in July last year to discuss the controversial and withdrawn extradition bill and the city's situation.

Mr Wong, who has claimed trial for his role in last year's illegal assembly, has openly pressed the US to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and mainland officials. He also went to the US to push for passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which was eventually passed.

The police said on Monday (Aug 10) that at least nine local males aged between 23 and 72 had been arrested on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security, conspiracy to defraud and other offences.

"Investigation is still underway and further arrests may be made," they added.

Mr Lau Siu Kai, vice-president of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, believes the arrests of Mr Lai and six others were carried out "in order to contain and deter local and foreign hostile anti-China forces, as well as deter US individuals and organisations in Hong Kong from conducting interference activities".

Related Story Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai says businesses kowtowing to Beijing

The US sanctions have accelerated Beijing's move to take these pro-US hostile forces in Hong Kong to task, he added.

Washington imposed sanctions on Chief Executive Carrie Lam and 10 other top Hong Kong and mainland officials late on Friday night, including Hong Kong police commissioner Chris Tang, his predecessor Stephen Lo, director of the new Office for Safeguarding National Security Zheng Yanxiong, as well as head of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Xia Baolong and his deputy Zhang Xiaoming, for their role in rolling out the security law.

Monday's arrests, which come on the back of deteriorating Chinese-US ties that has caught Hong Kong in between, raises questions as to whether others who are more moderate, such as Democratic Party founder Martin Lee and retired politician Mrs Anson Chan, could be next.

China's state media previously labelled the pair, along with Mr Lai and former lawmaker Albert Ho, as the "new Gang of Four" that "colludes" with Western forces to instigate unrest and destroy the city.

The Gang of Four is a reference to allies of late chairman Mao Zedong who were eventually convicted in show trials for "counter-revolutionary crimes".

Mrs Chan announced on June 26, days before the national security law kicked in, that she would step back from civic and political engagement to lead a quieter life.

Associate Professor Sing Ming of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology said: "The government emphasised again and again that the national security law would not have any retroactive effect, so were Anson Chan to be arrested, understanding the charge would be important."

Related Story China to decide fate of Hong Kong legislature after term expires

Despite the promise of not having any retroactive effect, with Beijing and the pro-Beijing camp in Hong Kong singling out individuals, Prof Sing said such acts "would cast an even bigger shadow in the minds of Hong Kong and the international community about Hong Kong's future freedom of speech, freedom of press and economic prosperity".

The other key point raised is whether Mr Lai will be sent to the mainland for further investigation, said Prof Wu, who described this as "a big question mark".

So far, the police said they had obtained a warrant issued by a Hong Kong magistrate to gather evidence for offences related to national security.