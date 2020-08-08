US sanctions HK leader Lam over security law

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference in Hong Kong on July 31, 2020.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference in Hong Kong on July 31, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
57 min ago

The United States yesterday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and 10 other senior figures, in a major new step against China's clampdown in the semi-autonomous city.

In the most significant US action since China imposed a tough national security law on Hong Kong, Mrs Lam and the other senior figures in the Asian financial hub will have any assets in the United States blocked.

The move also criminalises any US financial transactions with them.

"The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong, and we will use our tools and authorities to target those undermining their autonomy," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Sanctioning the officials marks yet another blow by US President Donald Trump against Beijing.

On Thursday, he signed a pair of executive orders barring US residents and companies from doing business with the parent companies of the Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat apps.

SEE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 08, 2020, with the headline 'US sanctions HK leader Lam over security law'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content