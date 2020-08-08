US sanctions HK leader Lam over security law

The United States yesterday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and 10 other senior figures, in a major new step against China's clampdown in the semi-autonomous city.

In the most significant US action since China imposed a tough national security law on Hong Kong, Mrs Lam and the other senior figures in the Asian financial hub will have any assets in the United States blocked.

The move also criminalises any US financial transactions with them.

"The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong, and we will use our tools and authorities to target those undermining their autonomy," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Sanctioning the officials marks yet another blow by US President Donald Trump against Beijing.

On Thursday, he signed a pair of executive orders barring US residents and companies from doing business with the parent companies of the Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat apps.

