US-S. Korea intelligence rift adds to bilateral strains. How will it affect security cooperation between the allies?

The rift began in March, when the US took issue with South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young’s public disclosure of an unconfirmed North Korean uranium enrichment site.

SEOUL – More details of the extent of an intelligence rift have emerged as a new source of friction in US-South Korea ties, with Washington curbing some intelligence-sharing with Seoul amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The restrictions were confirmed during South Korea’s ongoing annual parliamentary audit, during which lawmakers scrutinise government agencies and question officials.

On Oct 8, when lawmakers pressed him over whether Washington was still withholding critical strategic data following an earlier diplomatic fallout over leaked intelligence, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Jin Young-seung acknowledged that Washington had imposed partial restrictions on intelligence-sharing with Seoul.

While maintaining that it had not affected South Korea’s security posture, Jin said that he was working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

Analysts say the curtailment is unlikely to significantly alter South Korea’s security posture, though it could complicate security cooperation between the allies amid growing regional tensions.

The rift began in March, when Washington took issue with Unification Minister Chung Dong-young’s public disclosure of an unconfirmed North Korean uranium enrichment site. Neither Washington nor Seoul had previously officially acknowledged the existence of the facility at that time although there were unconfirmed reports on it.

Viewing the disclosure as a leak of shared intelligence, Washington had notified Seoul in early April that it would restrict the sharing of satellite-derived intelligence on North Korea with South Korea.

Since then, further details of the extent of the restrictions that emerged at the parliamentary audit have raised questions about the extent of the strain on bilateral intelligence cooperation.

It was learnt at the audit that in June, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) was excluded, at Washington’s request, from a trilateral working-group meeting involving the United States, South Korea and Japan on countering North Korean cyber threats. Other South Korean officials from the foreign ministry were still in attendance.

Separate media reports have also emerged that NIS personnel have faced delays in obtaining visas for postings in Washington.

The NIS has since attributed the visa delays to tighter US entry procedures, dismissing speculation that they were linked to tensions between Washington and Seoul. It stressed that the two allies “continue to actively cooperate on intelligence across a wide range of areas”.

More flash points?

The intelligence-sharing dispute adds to the list of recent flash points in US-South Korea ties, including disagreements over trade tariffs, the pace of Seoul’s US investment commitments and Washington’s calls for South Korea to contribute to efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Lee Sung-yoon, a principal fellow at the Seoul-based Sejong Institute think-tank, told The Straits Times that the reported incidents could be seen as “signs of a rift between the two allies”.

However, he stopped short of saying the developments were a grave threat to South Korea’s security posture.

Lee said: “When it comes to South Korea’s surveillance capabilities on North Korea, Seoul’s dependence on Washington, by all accounts, is lopsided. But does that spell imminent doom for Seoul? I don’t think so.”

The analyst described the latest developments as “growing pains” in the bilateral relationship and warned that Seoul needs to consider “credible gestures” to regain the trust of Washington.

“South Korea needs to remember that it has only one treaty ally, the US, while North Korea, without doubt, poses the greatest military threat to Seoul,” said Lee.

The reports of a US-South Korea intelligence rift come amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula, following a Sept 21 landmine blast in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) that injured three South Korean soldiers, North Korea’s test-firing of two types of submarine-launched cruise missiles on Oct 14, and its launch of multiple ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Oct 12.

Seoul, for its part, has sought to downplay the impact of the rift.

Speaking at a parliamentary audit on Oct 12, South Korea’s Ambassador to the US Kang Kyung-wha confirmed that Washington had raised its concerns about intelligence cooperation at the meeting between South Korean foreign minister Cho Hyun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sept 18 in Washington. She added that “progress has been made” in terms of improving cooperation, without going into detail.

The ambassador, who was South Korea’s first female foreign minister from 2017 to 2021, said that she had also conveyed Unification minister Chung’s explanation to US officials through diplomatic channels after Washington took issue with his remarks.

Chung’s position was that the existence of a nuclear facility in the North Korean city of Kusong, alongside the better-known sites at Yongbyon and Kangson, had been previously reported hence his public comments on it did not constitute an intelligence leak.

But with more details of the restrictions imposed by Washington emerging during the parliamentary audit, South Korea’s opposition People Power Party (PPP) has been calling for Chung’s resignation, accusing him of straining the alliance with his remarks on Kusong.

Chung has rejected such calls, saying that friction between allies is normal.

Speaking to South Korean media on Oct 12, Chung said: “Every country allied with the US is engaged in a tug-of-war with Washington over security and trade. All allies do this to protect their national interests and autonomy.” He added that interests between allies do not always align.

President Lee Jae Myung has also weighed in on the matter during a Cabinet meeting on Oct 13.

He emphasised that the “guiding principle of South Korea’s diplomacy is pragmatism”, while national interests remain a topmost priority.

The President also reaffirmed that the South Korea-US alliance remains the cornerstone of Seoul’s diplomacy, adding that differences between the two countries should be “continuously raised, debated and coordinated”.

Lee’s liberal administration, which has traditionally favoured engagement with North Korea more than conservative governments, has sought to revive dialogue with Pyongyang since he took office in June 2025.

The South Korean leader has also repeatedly urged US President Donald Trump to pursue dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, offering to play a “pacemaker” role in facilitating renewed talks.

On Oct 12, Trump responded with “I may” when asked by reporters if he would meet Kim when he travels to Asia in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit meetings in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Kang has said during her session at the parliamentary audit that US and South Korean officials have been holding consultations every day and checking with the US side for updates on the possible Trump-Kim summit, but that she was not aware of any “concrete progress” on that front.

When asked if the ongoing intelligence rift might impact South Korea’s role in the Trump-Kim summit if it happens, analyst Troy Stangarone said that the two issues should be separated.

The non-resident fellow from the Carnegie Mellon Institute for Strategy and Technology in Pennsylvania said that Trump’s efforts to meet Kim have been “largely devoid of policy process to date, which already narrows the scope of involvement for South Korea”.

He added that trust between the two allies on intelligence cooperation can only be regained over time.

“Only by addressing any concerns over how intelligence is handled can the two sides restore trust,” said Stangarone.