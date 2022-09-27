US, S. Korea begin naval drills after North's missile test

SEOUL - South Korea and the United States began their first combined naval exercise near the Korean peninsula in five years on Monday, a day after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile.

Washington is Seoul's key security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it from the nuclear-armed North.

South Korea's hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up joint military exercises with the US, after years of failed diplomacy with North Korea under his predecessor Moon Jae-in.

The four-day exercise on South Korea's east coast will involve more than 20 vessels and an assortment of aircraft. They will conduct drills for anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare operations, tactical manoeuvres and other maritime operations, the South's navy said.

The drills come a day after nuclear-armed Pyongyang conducted another ballistic missile launch, the latest in its record-breaking blitz of weapons tests this year. North Korea is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its programmes to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Close neighbour China said it had "noted" the joint military drills in the region when asked about the missile launch on Monday, and called for "dialogue and consultation".

"The main issue is that the North Korean side's legitimate and reasonable concerns have not received due response," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine briefing.

He added: "The US should shoulder its own responsibilities, stop confrontation and pressure, and create conditions for the resumption of meaningful dialogue."

AFP