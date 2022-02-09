US report identifies N. Korea base likely for ICBMs

WASHINGTON • A US think-tank says it has identified a military base close to North Korea's border with China that is likely intended for the stationing of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

The Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington based its report on Jan 21 satellite images of the base at Hoejung-ni, in North Korea's Chagang province about 25km from the border with China and 280km north-east of Pyongyang.

"The Hoejung-ni missile operating base will, according to informed sources, likely house a regiment-sized unit equipped with intercontinental ballistic missiles," the report said.

"Should operational ICBMs not become available in the near term, it is likely that intermediate range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) will be deployed," it added, noting that North Korea tested a Hwasong-12 IRBM from Chagang province last month.

The report also said Hoejung-ni was one of about 20 ballistic missile bases never to have been declared by North Korea, and that although its construction began 20 years ago, it was one of the latest to be completed.

Analysts say stationing ICBMs so close to China would make any pre-emptive strike against them difficult because of the risk of hitting Chinese territory.

The report from the CSIS - which conducts policy studies and strategic analyses of political, economic and security issues throughout the world - comes after a slew of recent North Korean missile tests that have raised fears that the country may resume ICBM tests.

North Korea has hinted that it may restart tests suspended since 2017 because the United States has shown no sign of dropping its "hostile policies" against the country.

Yesterday, North Korea also boasted that it is one of only a handful of countries in the world to field nuclear weapons and advanced missiles, and the only one standing up to the US.

"In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there's only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the US mainland in its range," North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The recent series of tests represented "remarkable achievements" that strengthened North Korea's "war deterrence", it added.

"There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles," it said, citing the Hwasong-15, the longest-range ICBM ever tested by North Korea - which is believed to be able to deliver a nuclear warhead anywhere in the US - as well as the Hwasong-12, which it once threatened to use on Guam.

Last Saturday, Reuters obtained an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report that said North Korea had continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in the past year and cyber attacks were an important revenue source for Pyongyang in the face of international sanctions.

It also said the country's humanitarian situation "continues to worsen", probably mainly due to Pyongyang's Covid-19 blockade.

North Korea has been under United Nations sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

CSIS said there were no signs of an ICBM unit at the base as at January and no protective anti-aircraft positions could be seen within 10km, while the nearest "readily identifiable" surface-to-air missile base was 50km away.

But it said its images showed Hoejung-ni to be active and well maintained by North Korean standards and that minor development of its infrastructure was continuing.

The images showed two hardened drive-through missile checkout facilities used for missile arming, fuelling, systems checkout and maintenance operations, according to the CSIS.

Each facility consisted of a large concrete-reinforced shelter cut into the side of the adjacent mountain measuring about 35m long, sufficiently large to accommodate all known North Korean mobile missile launchers.

The US on Monday called on North Korea to defund its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and to prioritise the needs of its own people.

"We call on DPRK to demonstrate a commitment to the well-being of its own people by respecting human rights, defunding its unlawful WMDs (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missiles programme, and prioritising the needs of its own people - the vulnerable North Koreans," said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

North Korea's formal name is Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Russia and China, meanwhile, have blamed the international sanctions for worsening the humanitarian situation in the hermit Asian state.

Russia has put the sanctions under the spotlight at the UN Security Council as part of its presidency of the 15-member body.

REUTERS