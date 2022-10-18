US ready to work with Xi Jinping but sees more 'aggressive' China

SAN FRANCISCO - The United States said on Monday that President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more “aggressive” direction but renewed eagerness to cooperate on shared interests as he prepares for a historic third term.

President Xi on Sunday hailed his own response on Covid-19 and corruption as he launched a Communist Party Congress that is set to give him another five years at the helm of the billion-plus nation.

“We’ve seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping’s leadership,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“It is more repressive at home; it’s more aggressive abroad. And in many instances that poses a challenge to our own interests as well as to our own values,” he told a forum at Stanford University with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.

But Mr Blinken said that the relationship between the world’s two largest economies should not be reduced to a “bumper sticker”.

He said that the world “fundamentally expects” the two powers to work together on climate change, global health and possibly narcotics trafficking.

“We know we’re not going to be able to deal with climate as we should if China is not part of the picture,” he said.

Beijing “just has to be responsive to demand signals that it’s getting from countries around the world to be a positive actor, not a negative actor, on issues that concern them”.

Global problems “are a lot harder to solve if the United States and China are not actually engaged,” Mr Blinken said.

At the same forum, he also said Beijing’s approach to Taiwan has changed in recent years.

Mr Blincken said China had made a “fundamental decision that the status quo was no longer acceptable, and that Beijing was determined to pursue reunification on a much faster timeline.”

“If peaceful means didn’t work, then it would employ coercive means,” he said. “And possibly, if coercive means don’t work, then maybe forceful means to achieve its objectives. And that is what is profoundly disrupting the status quo and creating tremendous tensions.”

Although Biden administration officials have regularly accused China of eroding the balance of power in the Taiwan Strait, comments about Beijing’s intentions with regard to an invasion are less common.