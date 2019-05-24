US policy quixotic, says China envoy

GENEVA • China said at the world's main disarmament forum that US foreign policy was destabilising, baffling and redolent of Don Quixote, the Spanish fictional hero whose misplaced determination leads him on a series of doomed endeavours.

"The Cold War mentality has come back to drive the security strategy and policy of a major power," China's disarmament ambassador Li Song told the Conference on Disarmament, a long-stalemated arena for arms talks at the United Nations in Geneva.

"In particular the US keeps saying other countries make it feel unsafe - this is truly baffling," he said.

Mr Li was responding on Wednesday to US calls for other nuclear powers to accept shared standards on nuclear weapons transparency, which he said represented an attempt by Washington to bully weaker powers into accepting a US-designed set of rules.

The idea of demanding such shared standards made a mockery of the situation the world was facing, Mr Li said, with an international security environment characterised by a pervasive sense of insecurity, in which "unilateral and bullying practices" were the new forms of hegemony.

"We cannot but help be reminded of Don Quixote, depicted in Cervantes' writing, who was all geared up and belligerently ready to tilt at windmills," Mr Li said, referring to Spain's most famous work of literature, a 17th-century work by Miguel de Cervantes.

Don Quixote is the story of an errant, daydreaming knight and his faithful servant Sancho Panza.

Related Story How US-China trade war will hit Singapore

The hero attacks windmills, believing them to be giants, making his name a byword for attacking imaginary enemies.

By choosing to see countries as rivals, Mr Li said, the US is likely to turn them into enemies, even though they have no such intention.

REUTERS