US order to label Hong Kong goods as 'Made in China' is 'uncivilised', Hong Kong official says

HONG KONG (Bloomberg) - The pending US order to change the labelling on goods manufactured in Hong Kong to say "Made in China" is unreasonable and uncivilised, said Mr Edward Yau, the city's Commerce and Economic Development Secretary.

"They are unnecessary and rather unreasonable," Mr Yau said at an industry event in Hong Kong on Monday (Aug 24).

"They want the 'Made in Hong Kong' label to disappear. It's unfair and rather uncivilised."

The US government announced the policy earlier this month as one result of the removal of Hong Kong's special trading status following the imposition of a national security law on the city.

US Customs and Border Protection in a notice last Friday extended the start date for the new rule by another 45 days through Nov 9 "in an effort to allow importers ample time to comply".

Hong Kong officials have suggested potential alternatives such as "Hong Kong, China" and are awaiting a response, Mr Yau said.

While only a small proportion of Hong Kong's exports to the US will be affected, it will greatly impact local manufacturers who do most or all of their business with the US, so the issue cannot be ignored, Mr Yau said.