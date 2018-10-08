US, N. Korea agree to have second summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed yesterday to arrange a second summit "as soon as possible" during talks aimed at breaking a gridlock in their nuclear talks.

Mr Pompeo told South Korean President Moon Jae-in the United States and North Korea agreed to continue consultations to determine a date and venue for the second Trump-Kim summit, according to the South's presidential Blue House.

Mr Pompeo also said he and Mr Kim discussed denuclearisation steps to be taken by the North and the issue of US inspection of those actions, as well as the measures the US would take in return.

