US mulling over options for China sanctions over Taiwan

WASHINGTON - The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The sources said deliberations in Washington's and Taipei's separate lobbying of EU envoys were both at an early stage.

In both cases, the idea is to take sanctions beyond measures already adopted in the West to restrict some trade and investment with China involving sensitive technologies like computer chips and communications equipment.

The sources did not provide any details of what is being considered, but the notion of sanctions on the world's second-largest economy and one of the global supply chain's biggest links raises questions of feasibility.

"The potential imposition of sanctions on China is a far more complex exercise than sanctions on Russia, given the US' and (its) allies' extensive entanglement with the Chinese economy," said Ms Nazak Nikakhtar, a former senior US Commerce Department official.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and last month fired missiles over the island and sailed warships across the unofficial median line after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in what Beijing saw as a provocation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to bring democratically governed Taiwan under Beijing's control and has not ruled out the use of force.

In Washington, officials are considering options for a possible package of sanctions against China to deter Mr Xi from attempting to invade Taiwan, said a US official and another one from a country in close coordination with Washington.

US talks over sanctions began after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, but took on fresh urgency after the Chinese reaction to Mrs Pelosi's visit, the two sources said.

The White House is focused on getting countries on the same page, including coordinating between Europe and Asia, and avoiding provoking Beijing.

Some analysts suggested that China's military could be the focus.

Mr Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, said: "Big picture, initial sanctions conversations will likely revolve around curtailing China's access to certain technologies required to sustain a military operation against Taiwan."

Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Ministry said it discussed China's recent war games and the "great challenges" China poses to Taiwan and the region with the US, Europe and other like-minded partners, but could not disclose details.

China's Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taiwan has already broached sanctions with European officials after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but China's recent military exercises have seen the island's position harden.

Taiwan has not asked for anything specific, only for Europe to plan what actions it might take if China attacked, one source briefed on discussions said, and has asked Europe to warn China privately that it would face consequences.

EU officials have so far shied away from imposing tough sanctions on China over human rights issues, as the country plays a far bigger role in the bloc's economy than Russia, said another person familiar with the matter.

European sanctions would require all 27 member countries to agree, which is often difficult. Consensus was tough even in isolating Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, in part because its gas was critical for Germany.

